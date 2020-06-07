Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >With 433 new Covid-19 cases detected, UP's count reaches 10,536
A worker sanitizes Smart Bharat Mall ahead of its re-opening, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Noida, Sunday (Photo; PTI)

With 433 new Covid-19 cases detected, UP's count reaches 10,536

1 min read . 07 Jun 2020 Edited By J. Jagannath

With seven more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state's death roll stands at 275

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus count on Sunday reached 10,536 as 433 new cases got reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus count on Sunday reached 10,536 as 433 new cases got reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

With seven more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state's death roll reached 275.

With seven more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state's death roll reached 275.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Currently, there are 4,076 active cases in the state and 6,185 patients have been discharged so far.

Forty-one more people tested positive for the virus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 632, officials said.

So far, the district has reported eight deaths due to Covid-19.

"On Sunday, 41 people tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases till date stands at 632," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said, PTI reported.

He said 31 more patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the number of those cured of the disease to 413 till date. "There are 211 active cases now," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated