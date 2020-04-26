With 440 new cases, Maharashtra Covid-19 count crosses 8,000; death toll at 342

The total tally of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra on Sunday rose to 8,068 with 440 fresh cases getting reported. The state's tally reached 342 with 19 fatalities getting reported on Sunday

With 112 patients getting discharged on Sunday, a total of 1,188 patients have been discharged till now in the state.

Meanwhile, 31 journalists in Mumbai were discharged today after they tested negative for coronavirus in the second test.

"31 journalists have been discharged today after their second COVID-19 report came negative. All have been advised 14 days home quarantine," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These 31 journalists are among the 53 who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated