The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Pune district crossed the 50,000-mark after 473 more people tested positive for the disease, a health official said on Monday.

The district now has total 51,885 Covid-19 cases, while the death toll due to the disease has reached 1,343, the official said.

Out of the total cases, over 37,000 have been reported from Pune city, as per the figures.

With the single-day spike of 1,508 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the overall count of Pune city in Maharashtra went past the 37,000-mark, a health official said.

The number of positive cases now stand at 37,386, of which 13,799 are active cases, he said.

The city's death toll reached 976 with 41 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

A total of 730 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he added.

A lockdown has been imposed in Pune from 13-23 July in the wake of Covid-19.

The lockdown has been imposed in two phases- first phase from 13-18 July and second phase from 1823rd July.

