With 5,684 new Covid-19 cases, UP's overall tally nears 2.2 lakh

A Healthcare worker in PPE kit (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2020, 07:14 PM IST PTI

  • The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 53,360 with 1.62 lakh people getting recovered so far
  • Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 664 were in Lucknow, followed by 367 in Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW : Sixty-two more people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh pushing the death toll to 3,356, while 5,684 new cases took the state's infection tally to 2,19,457, according to an official statement issued here on Saturday.

The latest COVID-19 deaths reported include seven fatalities each in Kanpur and Prayagraj and four in Bareilly, the statement said.

Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Hapur and Amroha each reported three COVID-19 fatalities, while Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Basti, Unnao and Bijnor each reported two coronavirus deaths, it said.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 664 were in Lucknow, followed by 367 in Gorakhpur, 306 in Prayagraj, 300 in Kanpur, 190 in Shahjahanpur, 188 in Moradabad, 182 in Varanasi, 150 in Ghaziabad, 141 in Saharanpur, 123 each in Bareilly and Rampur, 121 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 119 in Jhansi, 113 in Meerut and 107 in Aligarh, according to the government statement.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 53,360, it said.

So far, as many as 1,62,741 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

