Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 522 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of confirmed cases to 8,590.

Of these 8,590 cases, 5,776 are from Mumbai alone, followed by 1,193 from the Pune division.

Death toll of Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 369 in the state. In a press statement, the Public Health Department said, there were 27 virus-related deaths in the state on Monday

Of these 27, 15 were recorded in Mumbai, six in Amravati, four in Pune and one each in Jalgaon and Aurangabad.

"Twenty-two out of 27 patients (81%) had high-risk co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the press statement said. One of them was an HIV positive patient and was suffering from cancer.

Out of 1,21,562 laboratory samples, 1,12,552 were negative and 8,590 have been tested positive for coronavirus until Monday.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 572 active containment zones in the state currently.

Till date 1,282 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 1,45,677 people are in home quarantine and 9,399 people are in institutional quarantine, the state said.

