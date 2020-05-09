Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 case count reached 6,535 on Saturday after 526 fresh cases were reported in the South Indian state. After four more deaths getting reported, the death toll in the state reached 44. Of these over 6,500 cases, 1,867 cases are linked to Koyambedu market, said Tamil Nadu Health Department.

State capital Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 279, followed by Villupuram (67) and Chengalpattu (40). Number of active cases in the state stand at 4,664.

The statement said 219 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals, taking the total such cases to 1,824. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 4,664.

A total of 13,254 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, which now total over 2.29 lakh.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 329.

Tamil Nadu government has set up high-level committee headed by ex-RBI governor C. Rangarajan to assess Covid-19 impact and suggest the way forward to improve the state's fiscal position.

:The committee will also assess "additional costs and implications due to social distancing and other precautionary measures."

It will also asses the opportunities and threats in the short and medium-term, apart from seeking measures to help the important sections of the economy to overcome the impact of the pandemic.

It has also been asked to identify possible sources of financing and funding for different sectors.

Share Via