Home > News > India > With 571 record fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 count rises to 11,659
New Delhi: Medics attend to a suspected COVID-19 patient at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI21-05-2020_000147B)

With 571 record fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 count rises to 11,659

1 min read . 05:43 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The death toll in the national capital stood at 194
  • So far, 5,567 patients have discharged or recovered from the highly contagious disease

With the highest single-day spike of 571 fresh cases in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 11,659, according to the officials. This is the third consecutive day where the national capital has recorded more then 500 new cases.

Along with that, the death toll in the city increased to 194, the officials added.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

So far, 5,567 patients have discharged or recovered from the highly contagious disease with 375 patients recovering since Wednesday.

Meawhile, India's novel coronavirus cases also grew by the record number yet after 5,609 cases emerged in the last 24 hours across the country, according to the health ministry data. Along with that, the death toll in the country increases to 3,435 after 132 more fatalities were reported since Wednesday, it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper