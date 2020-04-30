Home > News > India > With 583 fresh cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 10,000-mark
Mumbai: Health workers wearing protective suits screen resident of Kumbharwada during a house-to-house health survey, after detection of some COVID-19 positive cases, during the nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI29-04-2020_000199B) (PTI)
With 583 fresh cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 10,000-mark

Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 08:39 PM IST Aparna Banerjea

  • The death toll in the state due to Covid-19 rose to 459 after 27 more people died today
  • With 417 more people testing positive in Mumbai, the Covid-19 count in city surged to 6,874 along with 290 deaths

With 583 fresh cases recorded in the state, Maharashtra's total coronavirus count surged to 10,498, according to State Health Department. Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 459 after 27 more people succumbed to the highly contagious virus.

Out of the total cases recorded in the state so far, Mumbai alone reported more than 6,800 cases. Currently, the total number of confirmed patients in the city stands at 6,874 after 417 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, BMC data stated. The death toll also increased by 20 to reach 290 today, it said.

Apart from that, with 25 more persons testing coronavirus positive in Dharavi in Mumbai on Thursday, the tally of such patients in the densely-populated slum area grew to 369, a BMC official said. So far, 18 people have died due to the infection in Dharavi, he said.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 33,610 after 1,823 fresh positive Covid-19 patients were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with that, with 67 more death since yesterday, the toll rose to 1,075, it said.

