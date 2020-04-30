With 583 fresh cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 10,000-mark

With 583 fresh cases recorded in the state, Maharashtra's total coronavirus count surged to 10,498, according to State Health Department. Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 459 after 27 more people succumbed to the highly contagious virus.

Out of the total cases recorded in the state so far, Mumbai alone reported more than 6,800 cases. Currently, the total number of confirmed patients in the city stands at 6,874 after 417 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, BMC data stated. The death toll also increased by 20 to reach 290 today, it said.

Apart from that, with 25 more persons testing coronavirus positive in Dharavi in Mumbai on Thursday, the tally of such patients in the densely-populated slum area grew to 369, a BMC official said. So far, 18 people have died due to the infection in Dharavi, he said.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 33,610 after 1,823 fresh positive Covid-19 patients were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with that, with 67 more death since yesterday, the toll rose to 1,075, it said.

