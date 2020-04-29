The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra today rose to 9, 915 after recording 597 fresh cases today, according to the state public health department. The death toll increased to 432 as 32 more deaths were reported since yesterday, it added.

With these numbers, Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state due to Covid-19 since the outbreak. Active patients in the state now stands at 7,890 while 1,593 patients have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease. The health officials also informed that 1,37,159 people have been tested for the virus so far.

Out of the total cases, 475 more cases and 26 new deaths were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the count of confirmed cases to 6,457 in the city. The death toll also increased to 270, the BMC release stated.

Along with that, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, reported 14 new coronavirus positive cases, taking total tally to 344 in the area, said Mumbai civic official.

Of the deaths, one of the BMC inspectors Madhukar Haryan from Assessment Department of BMC succumbed to the deadly virus today, informed BMC.

Meanwhile, with 1,813 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours in the country, India's confirmed cases increased to 31,787, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Welfare data. The death toll in the country also rose to 1,008 after 71 more patients died due to the highly contagious disease since yesterday.

