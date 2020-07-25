Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 overall caseload on Saturday crossed the grim milestone of 2 lakh-mark as the state registered record 6,988 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day spike in new cases the state has witnessed so far.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,06,737, including 1,51,055 recoveries and 3,409 deaths.

7,758 people got discharged in the last 24 hours and there have been 89 deaths in this time period.

There are 52,273 active cases in the state.

There are 115 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state. So far nearly 23 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, including 64,315 in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via