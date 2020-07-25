Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >With record 6,988 new cases, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 tally crosses 2 lakh
A health worker collects a sample of a woman for Covid-19 test at a medical camp,, in Chennai

With record 6,988 new cases, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 tally crosses 2 lakh

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • There are 52,273 active cases in the state
  • So far nearly 23 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, including 64,315 in the last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 overall caseload on Saturday crossed the grim milestone of 2 lakh-mark as the state registered record 6,988 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day spike in new cases the state has witnessed so far.

Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 overall caseload on Saturday crossed the grim milestone of 2 lakh-mark as the state registered record 6,988 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest single-day spike in new cases the state has witnessed so far.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,06,737, including 1,51,055 recoveries and 3,409 deaths.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2,06,737, including 1,51,055 recoveries and 3,409 deaths.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

7,758 people got discharged in the last 24 hours and there have been 89 deaths in this time period.

There are 52,273 active cases in the state.

There are 115 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state. So far nearly 23 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, including 64,315 in the last 24 hours.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated