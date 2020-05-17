Home > News > India > With 639 fresh Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu's count crosses 11,000-mark
(Photo: ANI)

With 639 fresh Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu's count crosses 11,000-mark

1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2020, 06:42 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • After four more deaths getting reported, the state's death toll reached 78
  • Tamil Nadu govt on Sunday extended the lockdown till 31 May in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases

Tamil Nadu's coronavirus case count on Sunday reached 11,224 after 639 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 6,971 active cases in the state at the moment. After four more deaths getting reported, the state's death toll reached 78, said the state health department.

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 31 in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

According to the latest order issued by the government, "the schools, colleges and other research institutions will remain closed until further orders. Also, the places of worship and where people converge in a large number (all religions) shall remain closed."

"Gyms, beaches, parks, swimming pools, sports centres and other halls are also to remain closed during the lockdown period," it read.

The public transport, flight, rail, bus and inter-state and local rail services will remain closed, the order stated. However, the operation of flight and train services will be allowed after obtaining permission from the state and central governments.

"During the lockdown, all marriage functions will remain prohibited," the order stated.

