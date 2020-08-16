Home >News >India >With 652 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count at 1,52,580
A medical staff wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit takes a swab sample from a man during an India-Israel Non-Invasive Raid COVID-19 coronavirus test study camp as part of the 'Operation Open Skies' at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in New Delhi on July 31, 2020. (AFP)
A medical staff wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit takes a swab sample from a man during an India-Israel Non-Invasive Raid COVID-19 coronavirus test study camp as part of the 'Operation Open Skies' at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in New Delhi on July 31, 2020. (AFP)

With 652 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count at 1,52,580

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2020, 09:17 PM IST ANI

Delhi has recorded 1,52,580 COVID-19 cases so far, the tally includes 1,37,561 recovered and discharged/migrated cases, 10,823 active cases, and 4,196 deaths

With 652 new cases and eight deaths, Delhi has recorded 1,52,580 COVID-19 cases so far, according to the health bulletin of the government in the national capital on Sunday.

The tally includes 1,37,561 recovered and discharged/migrated cases, 10,823 active cases, and 4,196 deaths.

According to the bulletin, the number of containment zones in Delhi is currently at 549.

The number of tests conducted so far is at 13,02,120 in the national capital. 3,024 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 7,685 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry today.

With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,46,608 samples were tested on August 15 and nearly 3 crore samples have been tested so far.

2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15 in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
BPL (below poverty line) cardholder wait in the queue while maintaining social distance to collect their ration, at a PDS distribution centre, in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

BMC starts rapid antigen testing at urban health centres

2 min read . 11 Aug 2020
Photo: Reuters

New Delhi and Canberra should join forces against Beijing’s aims

5 min read . 10 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout