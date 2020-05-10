Tamil Nadu Covid-19 count crosses 7,000, Chennai sees highest single-day spike

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 7,000-mark today after 669 fresh cases emerged in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 7,204. The number of virus-related deaths also surged to 47 after three more patients died since yesterday, it added.

Out of the total cases, Chennai accounted for 509 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the capital to 669. This is the highest spike witnessed by the city in a single day. Th total virus-related deaths stand at 28.

There are currently, 5,195 active cases in the state while 1,959 patients have been discharged or recovered since the virus outbreak, including 135 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total cases, 4,907 patients are male, 2,295 are females and two are transgender, the department stated.

As many as 13,367 samples have been tested for Covid-19 since yesterday, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,43,037.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 62,939 after 3,277 covid-19 infections were detected in past 24 hours, showed figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. The death toll due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,109. In 24 hours, the death toll rose by 128.

Share Via