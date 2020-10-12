With 7,089 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, Maharashtra hits a multi-month low

Maharashtra recorded 7,089 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest daily count for months together. With the new positives, the state's caseload has now reached 15,35,315, the health department said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 40,514 as 165 patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

A total of 15,656 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery during the day, it said in a statement.

So far, 12,81,896 patients have recovered across the state.

There are 2,12,439 active cases in Maharashtra at present, while the number of people tested so far is 76,97,906.

The state's recovery rate is now 83.49%, while the fatality rate is 2.64%.

Of these, Mumbai reported 1,620 new COVID-19 cases, 1,968 discharges and 36 deaths. Total cases rose to 2,31,070, including 1,95,773 discharges and 9466 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,693, said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

There are 23,32,791 people in home quarantine at present and 25,951 in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the war against the novel coronavirus will be won by the "whole-hearted participation" of people. Now, they have to decide whether to follow Covid-19 protocols to contain the spread of the disease or face the lockdown.

"I don't want to impose strict laws or penalty against violators of the COVID-19 protocols. The war against the pandemic will be won by people's whole-hearted participation," he said.

"You have to decide whether you want to wear mask, follow physical distancing or be in lockdown. Whatever is started shouldn't be closed down again," he added.

