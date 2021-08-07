Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra on Saturday not only won gold for the country, but also helped it surpass the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games. With his gold today in men's javelin throw, India's medal tally has gone up to 7 — highest so far in any Olympics. India now have one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

In the 2012 London Games, India had won six medals — two silver and four bronze. Until today, this was India's highest tally at the Olympics. But that changed today with Chopra's golden throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old javelin thrower created history with his gold as he became the first to win a medal in athletics since the country started taking part in the Games in 1920 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Among the athletes who have bagged medals in this season for India are Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and Men's Hockey Team.

With 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines, India had sent its biggest-ever contingent to Tokyo Olympics. Indian athletes participated in 69 cumulative events across, highest ever for the country.

For India, first medal came in weightlifting, in which Mirabai Chanu won Silver.

On the 7th day of the quadrennial event, Lovlina Borgohain secured the second medal for the country in boxing. She won Bronze. Ace shutter PV Sindhu, too, won Bronze by defeating Bing Jiao of China.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Winners for India

Gold - Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw)

Silver - Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting: Women's 49kg )

Silver - Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Wrestling: Men's 57kg freestyle)

Bronze - Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing: Women's Welterweight)

Bronze - PV Sindhu (Badminton: Women's singles)

Bronze - Men's Hockey Team

Bronze - Bajrang Punia (Wrestling: Men's 65kg freestyle)

This time, there were several notable firsts in terms of participation at Tokyo Olympics. For the first time in its history, a fencer from India (Bhavani Devi) had qualified for the Olympic Games. Bhavani won the first match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi of Tunisia and became the first Indian fencing player to win a match at Olympics. But in the second match, she lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet of France.

Nethra Kumanan was the first ever female Sailor from India to qualify for an Olympic Games. Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj were the first Swimmers from India to qualify for an Olympic Games by achieving the ‘A’ Qualification Standard in Swimming.

