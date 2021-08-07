This time, there were several notable firsts in terms of participation at Tokyo Olympics. For the first time in its history, a fencer from India (Bhavani Devi) had qualified for the Olympic Games. Bhavani won the first match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi of Tunisia and became the first Indian fencing player to win a match at Olympics. But in the second match, she lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet of France.