With 716 fresh cases in last 24 hrs, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count surges to 8,718

The total number of novel coroanvirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 8,718 after 716 more patients were reported positive of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department data. With eight more virus-related deaths, the death toll in the state also increased to 61, it added.

Currently, 2,134 patients have recovered from the highly contagious disease.

The total number of confirmed cases also included four passengers who arrived from other countries in the state today.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 70,756, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths rose to 2,293 as 87 people passed away in last 24 hours.

