Delhi policemen patrol on scooters during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 30, 2020. India says it has achieved tremendous gains and improvement in curbing the coronavirus infections through a stringent lockdown imposed across the country five weeks ago. The government recently allowed reopening of neighborhood shops in cities and towns and resumption of manufacturing and farming activity in rural India to help millions of poor people who lost work. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)
With 76 fresh cases, Covid-19 cases in Delhi rise to 3,515, death toll at 56

1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 11:35 PM IST PTI

  • As many as 1,094 patients have recovered while there are 2,362 active cases
  • Three people succumbed to the virus today

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi increased to 3,515 on Thursday, with three fresh deaths being reported, according to data shared by Delhi government.

Till Wednesday, the national capital recorded 3,439 cases and 56 fatalities.

On Thursday, 76 fresh cases were reported while three people succumbed to the virus.

As many as 1,094 patients have recovered while there are 2,362 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

