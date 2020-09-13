With 77.88% recovery rate, post-COVID care gains equal importance in India

Dr Ajay Kaul, Chairman & HOD-CTVS, BLK Super Speciality Hospital said, "Nothing is known about long term problems but close observation and watch on patients must be observed on recovered patients or those patients who had only mild symptoms. We need to be very careful and repeat medical examination. Investigation will be necessary to diagnose these patients in an early stage so that they don't go into a chronic stage of heart failure or pulmonary fibrosis. The damages to the Organs like kidney, lungs and brain need to be evaluated carefully."