With 790 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 36 virus-related deaths reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, the state's virus count reached 12,296 while the death toll stands at 521.

121 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery on Saturday in Maharashtra taking number of recovered people to 2,000, said the state's health department.

With 547 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths getting reported in Mumbai on Saturday, the city's virus count jumped to 8,172 and death toll reached 322. 137 patients got discharged on Saturday after recovery, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,704.

No death has been reported in Dharavi in last two days due to Covid-19, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 38 people have tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in Asia's largest to 496, while its death toll stands at 18.

15 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mahim on Saturday. The total number of cases in Mahim reached 52 so far, said BMC.

