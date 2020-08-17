Home >News >India >With 8,493 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra's overall tally crosses 6 lakh-mark

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,493 covid-19 cases at taking the state's tally to 6,04,358

Active cases in the state are at 1,55,268 and total patients discharged so far are 4,28,514. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 20265.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 753 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,29,479.

With 40 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 7173. Active cases in Mumbai are at 17704 and 1,04,301 patients have recovered.

Thane and Thane municipal corporation, saw a total of 349 new cases today pushing the total number of covid-19 cases to 1,14,896. Active cases in Thane are at 19818 and 91726 patients have recovered.

The state reported 228 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.35% and recovery rate is at 70.9%.

Currently, 10,53,659 people are in-home quarantine and 37556 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 32,06,248 laboratory samples, 6,04,358 have been tested positive (18.8%) for covid-19 until today.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
(Photo: AP)

Maharashtra Covid-19 death toll crosses 20,000-mark; overall tally nears 6 lakh

1 min read . 16 Aug 2020
India today registered the highest single day recoveries with as many as 57,584 COVID-19 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 helpline number: List of Centre & State phone numbers, Email IDs

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Kerala residents who returned via a flight from Abu Dhabi being taken to a quarantine centre by bus. (MINT_PRINT)

Single day surge of 1725 COVID-19 cases in Kerala

1 min read . 07:39 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout