Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,493 covid-19 cases at taking the state's tally to 6,04,358

Active cases in the state are at 1,55,268 and total patients discharged so far are 4,28,514. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 20265.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 753 new cases today taking the city's tally to 1,29,479.

With 40 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 7173. Active cases in Mumbai are at 17704 and 1,04,301 patients have recovered.

Thane and Thane municipal corporation, saw a total of 349 new cases today pushing the total number of covid-19 cases to 1,14,896. Active cases in Thane are at 19818 and 91726 patients have recovered.

The state reported 228 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.35% and recovery rate is at 70.9%.

Currently, 10,53,659 people are in-home quarantine and 37556 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 32,06,248 laboratory samples, 6,04,358 have been tested positive (18.8%) for covid-19 until today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via