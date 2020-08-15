With 8,818 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka witnesses another single-day high

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Saturday reported its biggest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases as 8,818 cases got registered, including 3,495 in the state capital Bengaluru. The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on Friday with 7,908 cases.

As of August 15 evening, 2,19,926 positive cases have been confirmed and they included 3,831 deaths and 1,34,811 discharges, the health department said.

It said that out of 81,276 active cases, 80,560 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable while 716 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Bengaluru now has 14,518 active containment zones. The Bengaluru riot, triggered by a Facebook post by a relative of the local legislator, has now become the latest challenge for health and security personnel in India’s technology capital as some of those who were arrested have tested positive. The riot on Wednesday night saw tens of hundreds of people gather in large numbers and attack the police and public which ended with three people losing their lives and over 200 people arrested.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has been unable to contain the spread or the rise in fatalities.

The death toll mounted to 3,831 as 114 more died in the last 24 hours until 5 pm on Saturday, according to the daily health bulletin issued the state health department.

Karnataka’s health minister, B.Sriramulu is undergoing treatment after he tested positive while the chief minister, his predecessor, Siddaramaiah,and at least two cabinet ministers have since recovered.

The situation in other parts of Karnataka continues to deteriorate as districts with poor human development index have witnessed a sharp spike.

The mineral-rich district of Ballari reported 759 new cases, while Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru, reported 635 new infections, which took its overall tally closer to the 10,000-mark. There were 358 new cases reported in Belagavi, 327 in Davangere, 271 in Dakshina Kannada, 241 in Udupi, 239 in Dharwad and 239 in Vijayapura, according to the daily bulletin.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 87,680 infections followed by Ballari 13,807 and Mysuru 9,915.

All 30 districts have been impacted due to the virus that adds to the challenges of the state which has received copious rains over the last week, resulting in floods, landslides and has added to the economic distress and acute fund crunch.

The number of recoveries increased to 1,34,811, including 6,629 patients who got discharged in the last 24 hours.

