With 8,818 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka witnesses another single-day high

Bengaluru now has 14,518 active containment zones. The Bengaluru riot, triggered by a Facebook post by a relative of the local legislator, has now become the latest challenge for health and security personnel in India’s technology capital as some of those who were arrested have tested positive. The riot on Wednesday night saw tens of hundreds of people gather in large numbers and attack the police and public which ended with three people losing their lives and over 200 people arrested.