Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >With 88 fresh cases, Covid-19 count in Maharashtra Police rises to 4,048
Maharashtra Police and Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

With 88 fresh cases, Covid-19 count in Maharashtra Police rises to 4,048

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • One more officer's death was reported today, pushing the toll in the state's police department to 47, the officials added
  • The number of active cases in the police force now stands at 1,001, comprising 118 officers and 883 personnel

Maharashtra Police on Sunday declared that 88 more police personnel were tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 count in the department to 4,048.

Maharashtra Police on Sunday declared that 88 more police personnel were tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 count in the department to 4,048.

Along with that, one more officer's death was reported today, pushing the toll to 47, the officials added.

Along with that, one more officer's death was reported today, pushing the toll to 47, the officials added.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of active cases in the police force now stands at 1,001, comprising 118 officers and 883 personnel, the official said.

The police force further said that number of cases registered in the state under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating the lockdown norms stands at 1,33,311 More than 27,266 people have been arrested. Of these, 854 were arrested for assault on policemen.

Moreover, 52 health professionals and 86 police personnel have been attacked by anti-social elements while performing their duties, the police force said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded the single-day high of 3,874 coronavirus cases, up from peak 3,827 a day earlier. Mumbai alone recorded its new high of 136 deaths in a day out of total 160 fatalities in the state.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated