With 89 infections, India logs lowest single-day Covid cases since March 2020

With 89 infections, India logs lowest single-day Covid cases since March 20201 min read . 10:28 AM IST
The country's cumulative Covid tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,81,233).
India has recorded lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since March 2020, with the country reporting 89 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Home Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
With this, the country's cumulative Covid tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,81,233).
The active cases declined to 2,035 that comprise 0.01 percent of the total infections. A decrease of 84 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily positivity was recorded at 0.05 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 percent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,472, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.
