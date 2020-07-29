With 9,211 new cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 4 lakh-mark

Maharashtra's overall Covid-19 caseload on Wednesday crossed 4 lakh after 9,211 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

The state's tally is at 4,00,651, including including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases and 14,463 deaths.

A total of 7,478 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

There have been 298 virus-related deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, including 60 in Mumbai.

Recovery rate in the state is at 59.84% and its case fatality rate is 3.61% as against national average of 2.23%.

Currently, nearly 9 lakh people in the state are in home quarantine and 40,777 are in institutional quarantine.

A total of 20,16,234 people have been tested so far in the state, the state health department said.

Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi recorded just two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,545, said a senior civic official.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the slum-dominated area has only 83 active COVID-19 cases at present.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Dharavi has increased to 2,212, he said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, since last month.

Notably, Dadar and Mahim, areas which fall under the G north civic ward that also houses Dharavi, recorded 25 each new COVID-19 cases, the official said.

