Home >News >India >With 9,211 new cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 4 lakh-mark
(Photo: Reuters)
(Photo: Reuters)

With 9,211 new cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 4 lakh-mark

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2020, 08:32 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

There are 1,46,129 active cases in Maharashtra, while its recovery rate is at 59.84%

Maharashtra's overall Covid-19 caseload on Wednesday crossed 4 lakh after 9,211 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

The state's tally is at 4,00,651, including including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases and 14,463 deaths.

A total of 7,478 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

There have been 298 virus-related deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, including 60 in Mumbai.

Recovery rate in the state is at 59.84% and its case fatality rate is 3.61% as against national average of 2.23%.

Currently, nearly 9 lakh people in the state are in home quarantine and 40,777 are in institutional quarantine.

A total of 20,16,234 people have been tested so far in the state, the state health department said.

Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi recorded just two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,545, said a senior civic official.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the slum-dominated area has only 83 active COVID-19 cases at present.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Dharavi has increased to 2,212, he said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, since last month.

Notably, Dadar and Mahim, areas which fall under the G north civic ward that also houses Dharavi, recorded 25 each new COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Healthcare workers wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects swab sample from a woman for COVID testing, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Covid-19: At 700 cases, Mumbai sees lowest rise in 100 days

1 min read . 28 Jul 2020
Medics shift a patient to COVID-19 ward (PTI)

Half of coronavirus patients given ventilation died: German study

2 min read . 05:27 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout