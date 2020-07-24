New Delhi: Maharashtra's overall Covid-19 tally crossed 3.5 lakh on Friday with 9,615 new cases getting reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state are now 3,57,117.

278 more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 13,132.

The number of recoveries reached 1,99,967, including 5,714 in the last 24 hours.

1,062 new Covid-19 cases took Mumbai's overall tally to 1,06,891.

54 more deaths took the city's death toll to 5,981 while number of recoveries reached 78,260, including 1,158 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, rose to 2,519 on Friday with the addition of six cases, a civic official said.

This is the third consecutive day that Dharavi has registered only a single-digit growth, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

On July 22, five persons had tested positive there, while six cases were added on July 23.

The official said that Dharavi now has 128 active COVID-19 cases and the number of recovered patients has gone up to 2,142.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which comprises Mumbai city and surrounding areas, 3,367 new cases and 130 deaths were reported, taking case tally to 2,17,317 and death toll in the region to 8,779.

Pune city saw 2,011 new cases and 49 deaths whereas Pimpri Chinchwad area saw 973 cases and 17 deaths.

Aurangabad city reported 265 new cases, Solapur city 115 new cases and Nagpur city 139 new cases.

So far, 17,87,306people have been tested.

The case recovery rate in the state is 55.99 per cent and fatality rate is 3.68 per cent, the health department said.

Currently 8,88,976 people are in home quarantine and 45,838 in institutional quarantine.

