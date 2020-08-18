With 9,652 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh tally crosses 3-lakh mark

AMARAVATI : The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the 3-lakh mark after 9,652 new cases, 9,211 recoveries and 88 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.

While 14 deaths were reported in the in Chittoor district, 11 in Prakasam, nine each in Anantapur, Guntur, and Kurnool, seven in Nellore, six in West Godavari, five each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram, four in East Godavari, three in Krishna and one in Kadapa district.

While 14 deaths were reported in the in Chittoor district, 11 in Prakasam, nine each in Anantapur, Guntur, and Kurnool, seven in Nellore, six in West Godavari, five each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram, four in East Godavari, three in Krishna and one in Kadapa district.

With this, the total number of cases stands at 3,06,261 including 85,130 active cases, 2,18,311 recoveries and 2,820 deaths till date.

With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country's COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.