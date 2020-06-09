With 91 new cases, Kerala's active covid-19 cases reach 1231

ERNAKULAM : Kerala's rise in covid-19 infections continued on Tuesday as the state identified 91 new patients, taking the total tally of active cases to 1,231, according to the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala has recorded 2,079 cases in total so far, out of which 848 have recovered including 34 on Tuesday, Vijayan said.

A majority of the fresh cases are from people who returned from foreign countries or other states, in line with the pattern seen for a month now.

As many as 53 new patients on Tuesday are those who recently came back from foreign countries, the chief minister said. Of the rest, 27 came back from other states, ten people were infected through local contacts, and the rest one is a health worker in Thiruvananthapuram district, he said, sharing the daily case updates in a Facebook post.

Giving a district-wise break-up of fresh cases, he said, 14 are from Palakkad, 11 from Alappuzha, 10 from Thiruvananthapuram, eight each from Kottayam and Idukki, seven each from Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode, six each from Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad, five each from Kollam and Kannur, four from Ernakulam and two from Kasaragod.

Kerala has kept 2,04,153 persons under observation for infection, said Vijayan, out of whom only 1913 are in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. It has tested 95,397 individuals so far, including 3,813 samples in the last 24 hours, of which 90,662 yielded negative results, Vijayan said. As part of sentinel surveillance of health and community workers, 22,855 samples were tested and 21,230 of them were negative, Vijayan said.

The state has added 10 more hotspots on Tuesday, taking the total tally of hotspots to 158. It had extended lockdown until 30 June in hotspots.

