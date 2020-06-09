Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >With 91 new cases, Kerala's active covid-19 cases reach 1231
People wearing masks as precaution against the coronavirus walk holding umbrellas during monsoon rains in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, June 6, 2020. India which surpasses Italy as the sixth worst-hit by the coronavirus caseload is trying to contain the chain of transmission while allowing social and economic activity to resume. (AP Photo/ R S Iyer)

With 91 new cases, Kerala's active covid-19 cases reach 1231

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST Nidheesh M.K.

  • As many as 53 new patients on Tuesday are those who recently came back from foreign countries, the chief minister said
  • A majority of the fresh cases are from people who returned from foreign countries or other states, in line with the pattern seen for a month now

ERNAKULAM : Kerala's rise in covid-19 infections continued on Tuesday as the state identified 91 new patients, taking the total tally of active cases to 1,231, according to the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala's rise in covid-19 infections continued on Tuesday as the state identified 91 new patients, taking the total tally of active cases to 1,231, according to the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala has recorded 2,079 cases in total so far, out of which 848 have recovered including 34 on Tuesday, Vijayan said.

Kerala has recorded 2,079 cases in total so far, out of which 848 have recovered including 34 on Tuesday, Vijayan said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A majority of the fresh cases are from people who returned from foreign countries or other states, in line with the pattern seen for a month now.

As many as 53 new patients on Tuesday are those who recently came back from foreign countries, the chief minister said. Of the rest, 27 came back from other states, ten people were infected through local contacts, and the rest one is a health worker in Thiruvananthapuram district, he said, sharing the daily case updates in a Facebook post.

Giving a district-wise break-up of fresh cases, he said, 14 are from Palakkad, 11 from Alappuzha, 10 from Thiruvananthapuram, eight each from Kottayam and Idukki, seven each from Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode, six each from Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad, five each from Kollam and Kannur, four from Ernakulam and two from Kasaragod.

Kerala has kept 2,04,153 persons under observation for infection, said Vijayan, out of whom only 1913 are in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. It has tested 95,397 individuals so far, including 3,813 samples in the last 24 hours, of which 90,662 yielded negative results, Vijayan said. As part of sentinel surveillance of health and community workers, 22,855 samples were tested and 21,230 of them were negative, Vijayan said.

The state has added 10 more hotspots on Tuesday, taking the total tally of hotspots to 158. It had extended lockdown until 30 June in hotspots.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated