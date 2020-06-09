With 91 new cases, Kerala's active covid-19 cases reach 1231

Kerala has kept 2,04,153 persons under observation for infection, said Vijayan, out of whom only 1913 are in hospitals and the rest in home quarantine. It has tested 95,397 individuals so far, including 3,813 samples in the last 24 hours, of which 90,662 yielded negative results, Vijayan said. As part of sentinel surveillance of health and community workers, 22,855 samples were tested and 21,230 of them were negative, Vijayan said.