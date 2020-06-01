Home >News >India >With 990 fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 case count crosses 20,000-mark

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi breached 20,000-mark today after 990 fresh Covid-19 patients were reported in the national capital in last 24 hours, the authorities said.

The total number of coronaviurs cases in Delhi now stands at 20,834, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 523, they added.

The number of active cases stands at 11,565, while 8,746 patients have been cured, they said.

On Thursday, for the first time since the outbreak of the infection, the cases reported in a day crossed 1,000-mark with 1,024 cases. On Friday, it was the second time that positive cases saw such a massive jump with 1,106 cases reported in a day.

The national capital recorded its highest daily rise of 1,295 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,392 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 positive patients in the country now stands at 190,535 since the outbreak.

The death toll in the country also surged to 5,394, it said.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The report of the Commission shall be placed on record after completion of the enquiry. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Delhi HC grants time till 31 December to complete enquiry

1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
A vaccine is seen as essential to ending a pandemic that has killed nearly 370,000 people and infected more than 6 million so far (Photo: AP)

Scientists hunt coronavirus hotspots in race to test Covid-19 vaccines

5 min read . 06:41 PM IST
Photo: Mint

UPI transactions see recovery in May as lockdown norms ease

2 min read . 08:09 PM IST
Indian equities continued the rally on the fourth straight day on after government relaxed some lockdown norms to revive the economy. Photo: Reuters

Markets surge nearly 3% as economy opens gradually after two months of lockdown

2 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout