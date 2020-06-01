The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi breached 20,000-mark today after 990 fresh Covid-19 patients were reported in the national capital in last 24 hours, the authorities said.

The total number of coronaviurs cases in Delhi now stands at 20,834, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 523, they added.

The number of active cases stands at 11,565, while 8,746 patients have been cured, they said.

On Thursday, for the first time since the outbreak of the infection, the cases reported in a day crossed 1,000-mark with 1,024 cases. On Friday, it was the second time that positive cases saw such a massive jump with 1,106 cases reported in a day.

The national capital recorded its highest daily rise of 1,295 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,392 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 positive patients in the country now stands at 190,535 since the outbreak.

The death toll in the country also surged to 5,394, it said.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated