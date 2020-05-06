With India setting up hospital beds and preparing quarantine and housing facilities for returning migrants to combat the coronavirus pandemic, mattress brands, such as Kurlon and Sleepwell, have been booking record orders.

A majority of demand is coming from the most affected states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. “There has been a huge demand for mattresses for hospital and isolation beds in government and private hospitals, intensive care units (ICU), quarantine facilities and now for immediate housing for migrants. We are working round-the-clock to procure them," said a person working with several state governments, seeking anonymity.

According to the National Health Profile 2018 report, there are 23,582 government hospitals with 710,761 beds in India, while the private sector accounts for 72% hospitals and 60% of hospital beds.

Given the situation, special buses and trains have started running to ferry stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. They will now have to be tested for covid-19 and quarantined, thereby the surge in demand for mattresses.

“India is currently facing an acute shortage of beds to treat covid-19 patients. In order to support the nation, we at Sleepwell have provided close to 10,000 mattresses and foam sheets across healthcare institutions and quarantine centres," said Rahul Gautam, managing director, Sheela Foam Ltd, which owns the Sleepwell brand.

At the onset of the pandemic, India had readied 124,294 isolation beds and 29,810 ICU beds. This has gone up with states building facilities to house migrants and creating infrastructure.

“The expertise undertaken during the manufacturing was greatly surveilled, so that hygienic mattresses can be supplied to the states that are in the most need of quarantine beds. Materials were sent to Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi, including the quarantine centre at AIIMS," added Gautam.

There are 19,810 government hospitals in rural areas with 279,588 beds and 3,772 government hospitals in urban areas with 431,173 beds. More than 70% of India’s population lives in rural areas, where there are 25,650 primary health centres, 156,231 sub-centres and 5,624 community health centres.

The government has classified districts as red, orange and green zones based on the risk profiles, and offered considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones. At present 130 red, 284 orange and 319 green zones have been listed in India.

Green zones are districts that have had no confirmed cases till date, or in the past 21 days, while orange zones are areas where only a few cases were found in the past 28 days with no increase in the number of positive cases. Red zones are identified on the basis of the total number of active cases, the doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts.

To ensure that lives are saved without the loss of livelihood, the government has now eased curbs in places where there is no or limited incidence of coronavirus infections to breath life into the battered economy. However, there are concerns that this may defeat the idea of social distancing and trigger a spike in covid-19 cases in India.

