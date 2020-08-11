With almost 16 lakh discharges, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate nearly 70%: Govt

New Delhi: With nearly 16 lakh recoveries, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is nearly 70%, said government on Tuesday.

"The successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of the critical patients based on holistic Standard of Care approach, have resulted in a sharp hike in the recovery rate, which is pegged at nearly 70% today," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The total number of recoveries have jumped to 15,83,489 on Tuesday with 47,746 Covid-19 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

"The actual caseload of the country is the active cases (6,39,929) which is only 28.21% of the total positive cases. They are under active medical supervision," the ministry said.

Fresh coronavirus infections in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With the new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 22.68 lakh, including 45,257 deaths.

"With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 9.5 lakh. India's TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy is showing the desired result- the gap between percentage Recoveries and percentage Active Cases is growing every day," the ministry said while adding that case fatality rate fell below 2%.

"Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of COVID-19 patients. As a result, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global average. It has fallen below 2% today, currently standing at 1.99%," the ministry said.

