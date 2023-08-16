NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence about returning to power in 2024 even as he pledged measures to contain surging food prices and unveiled development initiatives, including the ₹15,000 crore Vishwakarma Yojana for workers skilled in traditional crafts and an urban housing plan aimed at providing interest rate relief for the poor.

In his 90-minute Independence Day address from the Red Fort in New Delhi, about eight months before national elections are due, Modi also announced that the government is working with women self-help groups (SHGs) to create 20 million ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in villages. He added the Centre has more than doubled the target for setting up Jan Aushadhi Kendras that dispense affordable generic medicines to 25,000.

As the country marked its independence, Modi asserted his plan to address the nation again in 2024. “And next time, on the 15th of August, from this very Red Fort, I will present to you the achievements of the country, your capabilities, the progress made by you, the successes achieved with even greater self-confidence," he said.

In the run up to general elections, due by May, Modi urged people to fight the three evils of corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement.

Amid continuing violent ethnic clashes between Meities and Kukis in Manipur that led to disruptions in the monsoon session of Parliament, Modi said, “In the past few weeks, particularly in Manipur in the North-East, and in some other parts of India, there has been a spell of violence, where many people lost their lives and the dignity of mothers and daughters was violated. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing continuous reports of peace, and the entire nation stands with the people of Manipur. The people of Manipur have maintained peace in the past few days, and they should continue to foster that peace, as it is the path to resolution."

In his speech, Modi also announced that 15,000 women’s SHGs would be given loans and training for operating and repairing drones.

In addition, he said: The government is “coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit families living in cities but living in rented houses, slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies. If they want to build their own houses, we will assist them with relief in interest rates and loans from banks that will help them save lakhs of rupees."

The new plan comes at a time the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), which offers central assistance and interest subsidy for building homes, is scheduled to end in December.

Modi said the government will soon introduce a scheme to support skilled individuals in traditional crafts, with a focus on the Other Backward Class (OBC) community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers and similar professions will benefit from the Vishwakarma Yojana, which will start with an initial allocation of ₹13,000-15,000 crore, he said.

Further, Modi said the country had made significant efforts to rein in prices. The statement comes a day after government data showed that retail inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July. “India has tried its best to control inflation. Compared to the previous period, we have also had some success, but we cannot be complacent. We should not be complacent that our things are better than that of the world," he said.

Opposition parties criticized his speech.

Congress party spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “The prime minister must come to terms with the fact that he is a leader of the nation and not just of a party. After 10 years in government, he should have behaved like a statesman by now. He should not speak about corruption and dynastic politics after allying with Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra. Further, there are dynasties even within Bharatiya Janata Party."

Modi highlighted India’s rising global stature, pointing out that the country’s standing has grown over the years.

“I can clearly see that a new world order, a new global order, a new geo-political equation is rapidly progressing after corona. My dear family members, you will take pride that the world is seeing the capabilities of my 140 crore fellow citizens in shaping the changing world. You are standing at a turning point," he said.

Modi is signalling his intent to enhance the country’s global standing through his pitch for India to become a developed nation by 2047, said political commentator Manisha Priyam.

Modi stressed the need for “strong" national character as the country moves towards prosperity.

“Today, India is becoming the voice of the Global South. India’s prosperity and heritage are turning into opportunities for the world today. With India’s participation in the global economy and the global supply chain and with the place that India has earned for itself, I can say with full confidence that the current scenario in India today has brought a guarantee of stability in the world," Modi added.