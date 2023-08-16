With an eye on 2024, PM unveils new plans4 min read 16 Aug 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces key development initiatives ahead of 2024 polls
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence about returning to power in 2024 even as he pledged measures to contain surging food prices and unveiled development initiatives, including the ₹15,000 crore Vishwakarma Yojana for workers skilled in traditional crafts and an urban housing plan aimed at providing interest rate relief for the poor.