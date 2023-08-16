With an eye on 2024, PM unveils new plans

Amid continuing violent ethnic clashes between Meities and Kukis in Manipur that led to disruptions in the monsoon session of Parliament, Modi said, “In the past few weeks, particularly in Manipur in the North-East, and in some other parts of India, there has been a spell of violence, where many people lost their lives and the dignity of mothers and daughters was violated. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing continuous reports of peace, and the entire nation stands with the people of Manipur. The people of Manipur have maintained peace in the past few days, and they should continue to foster that peace, as it is the path to resolution."