With an eye on China, India mandates random sampling of imported LED products

India on Thursday mandated random sampling of imported LED (light-emitting diode) products and control gear for LED products, further tightening the noose around import of electronics items from China.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said under “Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, samples will be picked up for the specified items on random basis from randomly selected consignments and will be sent to Bureau of Indian Standards recognized laboratories for testing of defined safety parameters. “For such consignments, clearance would be given by Customs to only those consignments where the randomly selected samples have complied with the requirements of standard for the defined parameters. However, if the sample drawn fails to meet the requirements of standard, such consignment will be sent back or will be destroyed at the cost of importer," the DGFT notification said.

India is a major importer of electronics items from China amounting to over $19 billion in FY20 with only lamps and lighting fittings accounting for $436 million.

India is presently running the world’s largest domestic lighting programme and has distributed 360 million LED bulbs distributed under the UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable Lighting for All) scheme.

The DGFT order comes in the backdrop of India’s Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) plans to offer 600 million LED bulbs in rural areas, as reported by Mint earlier. India is running the world’s largest energy efficiency programmes, with EESL offering large procurement contracts in the energy sector enabling businesses to leverage scale and achieve economy to bring down prices.

According to EESL, India is currently the second-largest LED market in the world by value, with the UJALA scheme likely to help avoid peak electricity demand of 9,428 mega watt.

India has been putting trade and non-trade barriers against China after a border clash in June left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops dead. In July, India had imposed restrictions on imports of colour television sets, intending to encourage local manufacturing and check imports from China. It also restricted Chinese companies from participating in public procurement bids by India without approval from competent authorities citing defence and national security. The government in April notified changes to its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy by mandating government clearance for all FDI inflows from countries with whom it shares land borders. India has also banned a host of Chinese apps including TikTok and PUBG.

Utpal Bhaskar contributed to this story

