With an eye on China, India mandates random sampling of imported LED products

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said under “Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, samples will be picked up for the specified items on random basis from randomly selected consignments and will be sent to Bureau of Indian Standards recognized laboratories for testing of defined safety parameters. “For such consignments, clearance would be given by Customs to only those consignments where the randomly selected samples have complied with the requirements of standard for the defined parameters. However, if the sample drawn fails to meet the requirements of standard, such consignment will be sent back or will be destroyed at the cost of importer," the DGFT notification said.