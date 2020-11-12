The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a series of steps for employment generation, helping farmers, improving rural infrastructure, housing for financially weaker sections which are all key social and voter base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the union government has come under pressure from the opposition parties that have targeted the NDA leadership, the timing of the announcement was interesting because it comes just two days after the Bihar election where the BJP-NDA combine faced the ire of migrant labourers and people who have suffered because of slowing down of economy. With economic issues under political spotlight, the union government’s announcements has come under criticism from opposition parties.

“The size of the stimulus being provided by the government, as part of the 12 announcements made today under Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0, amounts to ₹2.65 lakh crores, 15% of national GDP as stimulus takeaway," said Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister while making the announcements on Thursday.

With more than 3 million migrant labourers returning to their villages in Bihar and an equal number to Uttar Pradesh along with Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand being some of the worst affected state due to reverse migration, the union government has also announced an additional outlay of ₹10,000 crores for PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana in the current financial year to boost rural employment. There are more than 7 million migrant labourers who had returned to their villages in just five states that were affected during the nationwide lockdown.

In a similar move under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, the union government has decided to incentivise job creation of new employment opportunities during Covid-19 recovery. “Every EPFO registered organisations, if they take in new employees or those who had lost jobs between 1 March to 30 September, these employees will get benefits.

Continuing its focus on providing housing for poor, union government also announced Rs. 18,000 crores will be provided over and above the budget estimate which was mentioned in the Budget 2020-21 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, particularly for the urban areas. The financially weaker sections were affected during the nationwide lockdown and providing houses to both urban and rural poor was an election promise of Modi.

“This extra budgetary resource being provided will help 12 Lakh houses to be grounded and 18 Lakh houses will get completed as a result," Sitharaman told media. To further boost agriculture and help farmers, union government also announced Rs. 65,000 crores to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers to farmers in the upcoming crop season.

Responding to Sitharaman’s briefing, the Congress party has attacked the centre alleging that the announcements were meant to gloss over the current ‘dire straits’ of economy which was hurting the financially weaker sections the most.

“The announcements that have been made today, are very lofty. We will soon get to know what is its impact on impact on sectors like industry, business, especially in the MSME sector. But this was an effort made by the Finance Minister, to suppress the recent analysis of the Reserve Bank of India about this year which talked about about economic skepticism and about reception. Therefore, a huge Diwali Dhamaka 'Aatma Nirbhar Package 3.0' was put in front of the public," former union minister Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Thursday while responding to union government's announcements.

Earlier in the day, citing a news report over RBI report on contracting GDP, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter saying: “India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness." His statements led to a sharp response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with union minister Anurag Thakur saying that Gandhi should focus on putting his party’s house in order over its reducing electoral performance.

Meanwhile, analyzing the announcements made by Sitharaman, CARE ratings agency on Thursday said that Thursday’s economic stimulus could have an impact of around 0.25% - 0.6% of GDP on the fiscal deficit. “The announcements made by the Finance Minister to further support the economy in its recovery phase are a step in the right direction. These measures will help in boosting employment generation, provide additional credit to the stressed sectors, multiplier effects on undertaking additional capital expenditure and spending for the real estate sector and more spending towards the rural economy," it said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via