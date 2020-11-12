“The announcements that have been made today, are very lofty. We will soon get to know what is its impact on impact on sectors like industry, business, especially in the MSME sector. But this was an effort made by the Finance Minister, to suppress the recent analysis of the Reserve Bank of India about this year which talked about about economic skepticism and about reception. Therefore, a huge Diwali Dhamaka 'Aatma Nirbhar Package 3.0' was put in front of the public," former union minister Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Thursday while responding to union government's announcements.