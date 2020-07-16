Kerala's total confirmed cases crossed 10,000 mark on Thursday, and 5,372 of them are active cases. There are 722 new covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily hike so far, 322 in Thiruvananthapuram alone. It is continuing with the trend seen in the last few days of the numbers touching a new record daily hike everyday. In a sigh of relief, the deaths per million is still less than one percent in the state, much lesser than national average.