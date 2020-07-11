New Delhi: A number of states on Saturday reimposed lockdowns as part of cluster containment plans in the wake of alarming rise in coronavirus cases with the duration of one of these restrictions as brief as two days.

On Saturday, Karnataka, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya were among some states that announced lockdowns, including area-wise, for varying periods.

Shops and business establishments, other than those dealing with essential services, remained closed. People have been advised to stay at home and not venture out unless it was absolutely necessary.

The Karnataka government in the evening announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from July 14.

"As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement.

As of July 11 evening, cumulatively 36,216 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 613 deaths and 14,716 discharges, a government bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 16,862 infections.

In Assam, the ongoing lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati city falls, has been further extended for a week from July 12 due to large-scale spread of COVID-19 cases.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the 14-day lockdown in the district was scheduled to end at 6 pm on Sunday but the district magistrate reported that rising cases may be a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety of the general population.

"Due to extensive testing, isolation and other restrictive measures, community spread of COVID-19 has been contained to some extent and this necessitates further extension of prohibitory measures to contain the spread of the pandemic," he stated.

Guwahati city has reported a surge of positive cases with 6,221 since June 24 following which a complete lockdown was imposed in the entire district on June 28.

The lockdown in Arunachal Pradesh's capital complex was extended for another week in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the region, a top official said on Saturday.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu took the decision to extend the total lockdown in the capital region for another week till 5 am on July 20, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said.

The previous lockdown which was imposed in the capital complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa on July 6 was scheduled to end at 5 pm on July 13.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country on Saturday surged to 8,20,916 while the death toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in a 24-hour span, according to data updated at 8 am.

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases has gained pace significantly. It took 110 days for the number of cases in the country to reach one lakh but just 53 days more to cross the eight-lakh mark.

In Uttarakhand, a three-day lockdown was imposed from Saturday in Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, which alone accounted for 41 of the 68 cases reported in the state on Friday.

Strict lockdown restrictions were also reimposed on Saturday in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following a spike in coronavirus cases. The entire Rajouri city and adjoining areas were sealed and people were asked to stay indoors as part of the efforts to slow the spread of the infection, they said.

"The restrictions were reimposed as a precautionary measure after some locals were tested positive for COVID-19. While in most cases the source of the infection is known, there are some cases where the source is unknown," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Sher Singh, said.

Rajouri recorded the highest single-day spike of 51 cases on Friday.

A 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Pune district saw its highest 24-hour period jump in COVID-19 cases with 1,598 people testing positive, taking the count here to 35,997. The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007 as 28 people succumbed to the infection.

Nagaland has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till July 31. The ongoing lockdown in the state was supposed to end on July 16.

Planning & Coordination Minister Neiba Kronu said the decision was taken after reviewing the existing measures and the rising cases of coronavirus infection in the state.

Till Friday, the number of actives cases in Nagaland was 428 while 304 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Meghalaya government announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides ensuring behavioural changes among citizens to follow coronavirus-related guidelines.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 76 new cases, taking the total to 312.

There are 215 active cases in the state at present, officials said.

In West Bengal, a seven-day lockdown was clamped from Thursday on the state's containment zones, spread across 20 of the 23 districts.

The Uttar Pradesh government had reimposed restrictions in the state from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said the curbs have been imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has warned that a fine of ₹500 will be slapped each time for non-compliance if people are found without face cover or masks outdoors.

Industrial establishments shall remain open but will have to follow all preventive measures, including setting up of COVID help desk, to operate, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

