With Covid-19 cases surging, special Central team being rushed to Bihar

New Delhi: Even as India's Covid-19 caseload surged to 10,38,716 on Saturday, the government said the actual caseload of Covid-19 in the country is only 3,58,692 at the moment.

"The number of recovered cases has further increased to 6,53,750. The difference between recovered and active cases is progressively growing. It stands at 2,95,058 today," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The ministry said the Union Government continues to support and supplement the efforts of the state governments by sending Central teams of experts to areas witnessing increase in caseload. A Central team has been deployed to Bihar to assist the state in assessment of Covid-19 management in the state and to provide all necessary support. The team consists of Lav Agarwal, Jt Secy (Public Health), MoHFW; Dr S K Singh, Director, NCDC; and Dr Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor (Medicine), AIIMS, New Delhi. The team will reach Bihar on 19 July.

As per the latest health bulletin, Bihar's tally of confirmed cases has risen to 23,300. A total of 174 people have died due to the virus in the state so far.

The Bihar government, on 14 July, had announced that it will reimpose total lockdown in the state from 16-31 July in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

With 34,884 people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 caseload surged to over 10.3 lakh on Saturday.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 26,273 with 671 fatalities reported in a day.

"The focus of containment strategy remains on house-to-house survey, perimeter control activities, timely contact tracing, surveillance of containment and buffer zones, aided by effective clinical management of severe cases through a Standard Of Care approach. Continuously expanding hospital infrastructure has aided in increased recoveries," the ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw 17,994 Covid-19 patients recovering. The recovery rate is now 63%.

"The latest testing strategy of ICMR allows all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing. RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Point of Care POC) Tests, boosted by TruNat and CBNAAT have contributed to a surge in the number of samples tested," the ministry added.

3,61,024 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours; the cumulative number of 1,34,33,742 samples tested has raised the testing per million for India to 9,734.6.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated