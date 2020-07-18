With Covid-19 cases surging, special Central team being rushed to Bihar

The ministry said the Union Government continues to support and supplement the efforts of the state governments by sending Central teams of experts to areas witnessing increase in caseload. A Central team has been deployed to Bihar to assist the state in assessment of Covid-19 management in the state and to provide all necessary support. The team consists of Lav Agarwal, Jt Secy (Public Health), MoHFW; Dr S K Singh, Director, NCDC; and Dr Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor (Medicine), AIIMS, New Delhi. The team will reach Bihar on 19 July.