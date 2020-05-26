With Covid-19 hitting new peaks every day, travelling a big concern

Although air travel has resumed, a majority Indians are skeptical about traveling in the next 30 days. According to a survey by Local Circles, only 21 per cent say one or more members of their household will likely be taking a flight within the next 30 days.

The survey finds that most of the people traveling are those who were stranded due to lockdown or have an emergency. Only 10 per cent say one or more members of their household will likely be taking a train in June.

With COVID-19 cases hitting new peaks every day, citizens are extremely concerned about travelling.

Feedback in discussions on LocalCircles indicates that those who are travelling by flights are primarily the ones who were stranded due to sudden lockdown on March 22 or individuals on temporary assignment/studies in different cities and going back home or those wanting to visit aged or unwell family members or be with them.

Feedback from train travelers also indicates a similar situation. With train providing better point to point connectivity than flights especially in Tier 2, 3 and 4 towns, people will be travelling but the reason is once again either to get home or to be with family that may be unwell or high risk. The feedback from those travelling indicates that of the total travel by flights in the next 30 days, business travel would be less than 5 per cent.

If the feedback from citizens holds true, it seems that while Indian Railways can afford to run trains with poor utilization, private airlines would have a difficult time in filling up seats, atleast in the next 30 days, Local Circles said.

LocalCircles conducted a survey to check with citizens if they or any of their family members had any plans to travel in the next 30 days. The 2-poll survey received around 16,000 votes from 212 districts of the country.

The survey asked a question if they have booked a flight ticket for their family's travel between May 26 and June 25.

Only 10 per cent said they have booked tickets and will travel soon while 11 per cent said they have not made the bookings yet but will make it soon.

A large 76 per cent said they do not have any plans to travel currently. The numbers show that one or more members of around 21 per cent households are likely to take a flight within the next 30 days.

The survey posed a question if people have booked a train ticket for themselves or their family's travel between June 1 and June 30.

A 88 per cent said they have no plans to travel while only 4 per cent said they have already booked tickets and will travel soon. A small 6 per cent also said that they will be booking their tickets soon. This means that one or more

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

