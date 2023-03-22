With COVID, H3N2, adenovirus surging, should we mask up again?

India is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with daily cases rising from 200 to over 1100 in just a few weeks, despite limited testing. Over 10 districts now have a test positivity rate (TPR) of over 10%, and several districts fall within the 5-10% TPR category. In addition, cases of influenza A subtype H3N2 and adenovirus are on the rise in various parts of the country, affecting vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and pregnant women. Many patients are experiencing severe chest infections and difficulty breathing. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has reported that about half of all patients admitted with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and those visiting clinics have been diagnosed with influenza A H3N2.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}