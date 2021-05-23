New Delhi: With Cyclone Yaas expected to hit West Bengal and the northern coasts of Odisha by 26 May evening, the Centre has taken measures to secure offshore oil and gas installations and shipping vessels, according to statement from Prime Minister’s office.

Also, with wind speed expected to go up to 185 km/ph, the union power ministry is “keeping ready transformers, DG sets and equipments for immediate restoration of electricity."

“India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone ‘Yaas’ is expected to cross West Bengal and Odisha by 26 May evening with the wind speed ranging 155- 165 km/ph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha. IMD has also warned of storm in coastal areas of West Bengal & Odisha," the statement said.

“The ministry of telecom is keeping all the telecom towers and exchanges under constant watch and is fully geared to restore telecom network. The health ministry has issued advisory to the states/ UTs for preparedness and response in covid-affected areas. We have taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels (Tugs)," the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and agencies to deal with the situation.

“He spoke about the need to ensure that duration of outages of power supply and communication network are minimum and swiftly restored. PM also asked officials to ensure proper co-ordination and planning with state governments to ensure no disruptions in covid treatment and vaccination in hospitals," a statement said.

Earlier this week, cyclone Tauktae caused extensive loss of life and property in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. Apart from damage to houses and crops, power and communication poles were uprooted, and shipping vessels and crafts’ moorings gave way.

