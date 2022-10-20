With donation of ₹3 cr per day, IT tycoon reclaims 'India's most generous' title2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 04:31 PM IST
Nadars have always been extremely generous with their donations, and this year's contribution is just 8% lower than FY21
Shiv Nadar and family topped Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 with a donation of ₹1,161 crore, which is more than ₹3 crore per day. Nadar, founder-chairman of HCL Technologies, has always been extremely generous with his donations, and this year's contribution is just 8% lower than FY21.