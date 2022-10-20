Shiv Nadar and family topped Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 with a donation of ₹1,161 crore, which is more than ₹3 crore per day. Nadar, founder-chairman of HCL Technologies, has always been extremely generous with his donations, and this year's contribution is just 8% lower than FY21.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation, launched in 1994, pursues the philosophy of ‘Creative Philanthropy’. It is a powerful model which envisages the creation of institutions that go beyond the lifetime of its founders and continue to impact future generations for many centuries to come, the list compiled by the Hurun India says about the company.

It is well known that Nadars has focused its philanthropic efforts mainly on education and made huge contributions to the SSN Institutions, VidyaGyan, Shiv Nadar University, Shiv Nadar School, Shiksha Initiative, and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

Azim Premji and Zerodha's Kamaths are also on the list

Apart from Nadars, some remarkable contributions were made by Wipro’s Azim Premji (the second spot with an annual donation of ₹484 crore) and AM Naik, group chairman of Larsen & Toubro, who donated ₹142 crore is the first professional manager to enter the top 10 in EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List.

Meanwhile, Nithin Kamath & Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha increased their donation by 300% to ₹100 crore.

Hurun India and EdelGive on Thursday released the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. Donations were measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022. This is the ninth year of the list and it follows on from the Hurun India Rich List, a ranking of 1,103 richest individuals in India, released in September 2022 for the eleventh year.

This year’s EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 features individuals who have donated INR 5 crore or more during the period under review.

"We are pleased to associate with Hurun India for the fourth consecutive year for the launch of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List. Our focus remains the same on bringing forth one of the most authoritative lists of philanthropists in India. Like every year, we aim to document and analyze the evolving patterns of philanthropic giving in the country. The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 presents us with an opportunity to deep dive into the motivations and thoughts that drive these eminent philanthropists to contribute towards a plethora of causes." Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation.