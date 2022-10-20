"We are pleased to associate with Hurun India for the fourth consecutive year for the launch of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List. Our focus remains the same on bringing forth one of the most authoritative lists of philanthropists in India. Like every year, we aim to document and analyze the evolving patterns of philanthropic giving in the country. The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 presents us with an opportunity to deep dive into the motivations and thoughts that drive these eminent philanthropists to contribute towards a plethora of causes." Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation.