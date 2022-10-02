With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

The AO had said: "It is now planned to have the next orbiter mission around Mars for a future launch opportunity. Proposals are solicited from interested scientists within India for experiments onboard an orbiter mission around Mars (MOM-2), to address relevant scientific problems and topics." "Not in the approved list as of now", a senior ISRO official told PTI on being asked about an update on the MOM-2. "We need to formulate the project proposals and payloads based on the wider consultation with the research community," the official said. "It's still on the drawing board. But needs some more details and international collaboration for finalising the mission."